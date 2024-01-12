After postponing a hockey game due to problems with their ice compressor, the Erie Insurance Arena is back up and running just in time for a major tournament.

The Erie Otters game on Wednesday had to be postponed as it was decided the ice could not be brought up to the standards of the Ontario Hockey League due to mechanical issues.

The staff at the Erie Insurance Arena were able to get the resurfacer back to normal in time for more than 60 youth hockey teams to take to the ice as part of TCS Hockey’s Erie MLK Cup.

“Nothing needed replaced, we just had to figure out what the issues were. We immediately started working on those issues and called our contractor who we work with out of Pittsburgh. By the time they get here, we had narrowed down the issues, but we were able to get them addressed by the middle of the afternoon Wednesday,” said Ray Williams, director of sports facilities.

The Erie MLK Cup is currently underway, with Saturday’s Otters game expected to begin on time at 7 P.M.