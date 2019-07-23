Producers of Evil Genius will have access to previously unreleased materials held by Diehl-Armstrong’s attorney

The Producers of the Evil Genius documentary on the Brian Wells Pizza Bomber case will now have access to previously unreleased materials held by the attorney of alleged mastermind Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong.

Last in Line Pictures Executive Producer Trey Borzillieri had gone to court in New York seeking the materials, which include a lengthy recorded interview with Diehl-Armstrong and her attorney. A settlement deal will allow the documentary producers access to those materials.

Details of the settlement have not been disclosed. Pizza delivery man Brian Wells died in 2003 when a bomb collar around his neck exploded after he had robbed a summit township bank branch.

Interest in the crime rekindled in 2018 when Evil Genius was released on Netflix.