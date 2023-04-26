Production of green locomotives here at the Erie Wabtec facility could mean thousands of jobs not only at the plant, but for the entire Erie area.

A new report is released by the Keystone Research Center said that thousands of new, high-quality jobs can be created right here in Erie.

In 2019, the United Electrical Workers Local 506 commissioned a study where the union started the Green Locomotive Project.

Their goal is to make rail the cleanest and most efficient form of transportation while providing stable union jobs.

“The tier four locomotive is the green locomotive that’s on the tracks, its pollution rate is 50 to 90 percent lower that anything out there running today,” said Scott Slawson, president of UE Local 506. “But, Wabtec is working on new technologies.”

The union has been working together with Senator Bob Casey to address the ongoing climate crisis.

Casey said in quote:

“We do not have to choose between good jobs and meaningful action to address the climate crisis. In fact, tackling the climate crisis, and making our railroads cleaner and safer, can create good-paying union jobs right here in Erie. I will continue working to advance deployment of green locomotives, which will position northwestern Pennsylvania to lead the way in clean energy manufacturing.”

The new report finds that if the Erie Wabtec plant produced 1,000 green locomotives a year, then it could create more than 2,000 jobs at the plant itself.

“We think if Wabtec is going to expand that technology, then we want to see it in Erie,” James Grunke, president and CEO of Erie Regional Chamber and Growth partnership.

Slawson said an incitive like this will not only benefit union workers but will also have a trickledown effect on the entire Erie regional economy.

“It’s about bringing up the younger generation here in Erie County, giving them the opportunities that they otherwise wouldn’t have,” Slawson said.

“We did a study back in 2020 that the multiplayer for Wabtec is one of the highest, it’s almost five jobs added for every one there,” Grunke went on to say.

We reached out to Wabtec Wednesday, but they have not gotten back to us to comment.