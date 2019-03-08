Professional violinist performs for and hosts Q&A with Walnut Creek students

LA-based Violinist Simone Porter gave a special performance for Millcreek students.

The 22-year-old has performed professionally since she was 10-years-old. Since then, she has performed all around the globe from Seattle to the UK.

Porter and the Executive Director of the Philharmonic, Steve Weiser, stopping by Walnut Creek School to play for students and host a talk-back session about her career.

She tells us she loves playing and speaking to students. “I love their inquisitiveness and their enthusiasm. It is honestly one of my favorite ways to perform; getting that responsiveness and interaction is really special. “

Weiser says, “We’re always very lucky and blessed to have these artist come in and do these outreach visits. It is a special part of what we do.”

Porter will be joining the Erie Philharmonic this Saturday on stage at the Warner Theatre.