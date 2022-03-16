The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed congress on March 16. to ramp up the efforts to help Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

While those words really paint a picture that really hits home, how do some local college professors see this issue?

Here is the local reaction to Zelenskyys address along with President Biden’s response.

Two local professors said that while it is unlikely the United States will participate in a no fly zone, they said that the address from the Ukrainian president keeps the American people engaged.

The Ukrainian President addressed the United States government while asking members of congress for additional aid.

One local expert from Allegheny College said that Russia has been conducting airstrikes, and Ukraine is calling on the United States for help.

“They’ve been asking for the west and NATO to close the skies over Ukraine, and there’s reluctance, and the U.S. government to do that out of fear of provoking a bigger conflict,” said Ken Pinnow, History and Global Health Studies Professor at Allegheny College.

One professor at Mercyhurst University said that it is unlikely the United States will participate in a no fly zone. He said that more sanctions are a possible outcome.

“The Biden Administration has made it abundantly clear that if the United States were to engage actively in a no fly zone. That would put the U.S. Armed Forces in direct contact with Russian Air Force and that’s something that can not simply happen,” said Jacob Mauslein, Assistant Professor at Mercyhurst University.

Mauslein said that Zelenskyy’s address eluded to World War II and the bombing of Pearl Harbor, as well as the September 11 attacks.

Mauslein added that he believes Zelenskyy is trying to make the point that similar aircraft war tactics are being used in Ukraine.

“He’s absolutely trying to make the point that the United States has been in a very familiar position and that the United States and all of NATO and free loving countries around the world should have more of a role in protecting Ukraine skies,” said Mauslein.

Professor Pinnow said that he believes Zelenskyy’s efforts should continue.

“He needs to keep doing these kinds of events to keep reminding people and emotions they mean a lot. So I expect as a result of this again he’s not going to get the no fly zone, but the calls to get more weapons to them holding firm more sanctions to them will grow stronger as a result,” said Pinnow.