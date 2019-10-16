Program aimed at reducing crime in Erie County receives support from two local organizations in order to keep operating

A program aimed at reducing crime in Erie County is getting a major boost by two community organizations.

The Erie County Re-entry Services and Support Alliance (ECRSSA) will be able to continue operating thanks to donations made by United Way and the Erie Community Foundation (ECF).

The United Way and the ECF both donated $39,000 a piece to keep the program running.

ECRSSA was in jeopardy of running out of money by October 25th. Now, due to the donations, the program can keep running through December 31st.

The program provides support and services to previously incarcerated people who are transitioning back into the community.

“This program is very important to the community. The results have been really staggering. There have been no gang related homicides in Erie since they started up their calling program,” said Bill Jackson, President, United Way of Erie County.

The program is part of UnifiedErie, the anti-crime initiative that was founded in 2010 with to focus on reducing youth violence, particularly gun crimes and gang activity.