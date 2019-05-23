Program looks to help feed kids during summer months

As summer begins to inch closer, a program looking to help kids will soon be underway. The Summer Food Program looks to give kids a chance to have a free meal while school is not in session.

Not only will kids get to enjoy the food, but this will also give them a chance to participate in different activities and continue to build relationships.

Brad Whitman, the Director of Federal and State Programs for the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit, says, “It maintains friendships that were built throughout the school year, but also gives kids a chance to meet other individuals throughout the summer and build those relationships, whether it’s somebody from our own area or from another state”.