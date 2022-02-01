Programs planned throughout February honoring Black History Month

Today is not only the start of a new month, it is also the start of remembrances for the contributions of African Americans to our lives and culture.

This is the beginning of Black History Month. Programs are being planned throughout February to remember the contributions of African American citizens.

Events have been planned for people of all ages with a special emphasis on young people so that they too remember the contributions of those who have gone before, especially Dr. Martin Luther King.

“I feel that what he did for this country could be one of the biggest things that could be talked about,” said Shaun Massenburg, Association of Black Collegians.

The Association of Black Collegians is a group dedicated to making young people of color feel welcome and contributing on university campuses across the country.