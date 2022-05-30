Progress on Pennsylvania’s first double teardrop roundabouts is moving forward.

PennDOT crews continue to work on the roundabouts located near Route 18 and Interstate 90 in Girard Township.

This is part of a multi-year project to restore nearly 28 miles of Interstate 90 in 10 years.

The teardrop design appears on either side of the bridge spanning I-90.

The goal in mind is to utilize this format, which greatly reduces the amount of traffic conflict points, resulting in a safer interchange.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.