Progress continues on the slides going up at Frontier Park.

Installation of the three slides is just about complete and a good deal of the landscaping is also complete.

The 40-foot stainless steel slides were made in Germany and had to be shipped to New York before making their way to Erie.

The project has been under development for about five years.

The $350,000 project was paid for in part by a $125,000 State Greenways Grant and a $125,000 donation by Erie Businessman Rick Griffith.