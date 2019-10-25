Progress continues to be made to fix gas leak issue at McDowell; district to provide another update over the weekend

The Millcreek Township School District has announced they are working around the clock to fix the gas leak issue at McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate School, however, they are not sure if one or both buildings will be open on Monday.

Read the full statement by Superintendent Bill Hall below:

“I’m pleased to report that steady progress has been made to rectify the gas leak issues at MIHS and McDowell. However, we won’t know for sure if one or both high school buildings will be open for school this coming Monday.

He continued, “Work will continue around the clock into this weekend and we will provide another update by 4 p.m. on Sunday. I encourage everyone to watch the local news or visit our website at www.mtsd.org for the most up-to-date information regarding student attendance on Monday, October 28, 2019.”​