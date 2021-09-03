Project Bundle Up: Sign-ups now open to receive winter clothing for your child

As we head into the cold weather months, the Erie Salvation Army is helping children keep warm.

Every year, they hold Project Bundle Up to find warm clothing for children in need. The children go on a shopping trip to pick up hats, boots, gloves and coats.

Usually around 100 families take part in the program every year.

“With the Erie weather, it’s important every year that our children are bundled up and ready to go, especially with them going back to school in person this year, we want to make sure everybody is healthy and just ready for the winter,” said Clara Holden, Erie Salvation Army.

Friday was the first day to sign-up for the program. Salvation Army is holding another sign-up event Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1022 Liberty St. in Erie.

The Salvation Army looks to help new families. If you received a coat in 2019 or 2020, you are not eligible this year.

