A massive effort designed to study and protect the water supply could be getting a seven-figure boost from Erie County.

The council is expected to hear the first reading of an ordinance providing $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding for “Project Neptune.”

Organized by Gannon University, a big part of Project Neptune is measuring and removing microplastics in the water. The money would help create the Great Lakes Research and Education Center in the old Union Fish Company building on the Bayfront.

A public hearing on the funding request is expected before any final vote.