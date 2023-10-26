A new trail for walking and running could be put in surrounding the Erie Zoo and throughout Glenwood Park.

Thursday night, project organizers shared the findings of a feasibility study with the community and discussed a few different options. The zoo was the first entity to show interest in a trail, that idea quickly getting picked up by PennDOT.

At Thursday night’s presentations, a project manager showed members of the community options they had come up with.

As maps show, the trail would run surrounding the flo fabrizio ice arena, J.C. Martin Golf Course, the Erie Zoo and Glenwood Park.

Trail alternatives run along several main roads including West 38th Street, Cherry St., Glenwood Park Ave., Grandview Blvd. and others close by.

The project manager said this all started after the zoo pointed out the amount of pedestrians the area sees and as a way to connect the neighborhood.

“There are some people here that like idea of expanding some of the facilities that are out there. And we got some feedback from others in the neighborhood and some of their concerns about construction, new sidewalk, trails and traffic through the neighborhood. All constructive feedback and certainly stuff that we’re going to look at as the study moves forward,” said Andrew Holland, project manager for Urban Engineers.

Holland said they’ll present feedback given tonight to PennDOT and then look for a funding source for a preliminary engineering study next.