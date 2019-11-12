Project Search looks to give high school students with disabilities a jump start in the work force

Some high schools students will soon have a jump start in the work force.

Project Search is giving students with disabilities who attend Erie’s Public Schools a chance to test out different health care jobs at Saint Vincent Hospital.

Students can apply for the program during their senior year. If accepted, they will differ their diploma so they can spend an extra year learning a variety of different jobs.

“They’re going to have learning opportunities, but they are also going to connect with our patients in one way shape or form. Hopefully that will trigger their genuine interest in helping others, because sometimes they’ll have a perspective our employees don’t have,” said Chris Clark, President, Saint Vincent Hospital.

The one year school to work program will kick off in the fall of 2020 with around 10 to 20 students.