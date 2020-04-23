“Project Sparkle” designed to honor health care workers during pandemic

White health care workers continue to serve, others are showing their appreciation.

JET 24 Action News’ Frugal Fashionista Valerie Weaver, along with many others, are honoring health care workers through a movement called “Project Sparkle.”

This movement originated from Park Lane leaders out of Texas. Through donations and private events, members of the group were able to gift Park Lane Jewelry along with a thank you note to health care workers across the nation.

“The idea was to gift health care providers with a little piece of jewelry to help brighten their day and shortly the movement embraced the nation and we all jumped on board.” said Weaver said.

If you’d like to get involved with Project Sparkle, you can contact Valerie Weaver by phone at 450-1443.