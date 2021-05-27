Project to replace Elk Creek Township bridge to begin soon

PennDOT announcing Thursday that the work is set to begin soon to replace a bridge that carries Pageville Road and Sherrod Hill Road over the West Branch of Cussewago Creek in Elk Creek Township.

The bridge is located between Crossingville Road and Route 98 and is expected to begin on June 7, weather permitting. Plans for the project include replacing the beams and the deck of the bridge superstructure along with minor approach work.

According to PennDOT, the project will require a detour. The detour will be posted using Route 98, Route 6 and Ivarea Road and is expected to be in place for about nine weeks.

The bridge is expected to be opened by early August 2021.

As always, PennDOT advises motorists to slow down when driving in work zones as well as be alert to changing conditions. They also advise to avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.