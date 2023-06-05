(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Work will begin next week to replace the bridge that carries Route 215 (Kidders Corner Road) over Conneaut Creek in Springfield Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located at the border of Springfield and Conneaut townships, about 1.7 miles south of the intersection with Interstate 90, and the scheduled work will begin on Monday, June 12.

The project will include:

The removal of the existing two-span steel beam bridge including both stone abutments and the pier;

The structure will be replaced with a new single-span prestressed concrete beam bridge on new reinforced concrete abutments and will be wider than the existing crossing;

New roadway approaches and guide rail updates.

An 8.6-mile detour will be required during construction using Route 6N and Old Albion Road (Route 3013). It is expected to be in place for approximately six months.

Route 215 bridge over Conneaut Creek

Conneaut Creek will be partially blocked with a causeway for one month during construction with the other half of the stream remaining open. There will be signs to help alert and direct boat traffic during construction.

The new bridge is expected to be opened in fall 2023.

The existing bridge was built in 1900. It is classified as poor condition and is posted with an 11-ton weight limit. Approximately 500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Learn more about PennDOT’s projects for the year online.