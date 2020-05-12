Project to Replace the Route 19 Bridge in Waterford Township, Erie County to Begin Soon

Work will begin soon to replace a 90-year-old bridge that carries Route 19 over Trout Run Waterford Township, Erie County.

Work on the bridge, which is located between Cottage Drive and Washington Circle/LeBeouf Drive, is expected to start May 18, 2020, weather permitting.

The project will include removal of the existing structure, construction of new abutments, and installations of a new prestress concrete adjacent box beams, concrete deck and parapets.

Work will also be done to the roadway approaches on both sides of the bridge.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 97, Route 6, and Flatt Road (Route 2003). It is expected to be in place for three months.

A handicap-accessible pedestrian shuttle will be offered daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The free transport will take riders from Washington Circle to Cottage Drive as needed.

Contact information for the shuttle will be posted at the stops. The new bridge is expected to be opened by late August 2020.

The existing bridge was built in 1930 and rehabilitated in 1999. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 3,800 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Clearwater Construction of Mercer, PA. The contract cost is $1,465,000, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

Information on the project is available here by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Erie County box then choosing the Route 19 Bridge Replacement tile.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.

Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, click here.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.