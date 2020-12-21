Projects are underway for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation

If you haven’t noticed, Downtown Erie is quite a construction zone these days.

Much of the work is being done by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The organization has up to a dozen projects in the works now in various stages.

Today, the organization released a year end video of it’s accomplishments in 2020.

These accomplishments include the rehabilitation and revitalization of historic old properties between North Park Row and 4th Street.

Construction of a food hall is underway along with a planned mixed use of commercial space and downtown residential units.

Tens of millions of dollars are being invested in Downtown Erie.

“There are going to be more jobs. There’s going to be more housing opportunities. Where we’re working right now there is going to be a grocery store. There hasn’t been one for decades, and a food hall that is going to allow the launch of new businesses,” said Matt Wachter, EDDC Vice President.

“So if you haven’t been downtown in a while, come downtown and see all of the construction. We wanted to stay focused, keep building, keep revitalizing these buildings, so that when this pandemic passes we will be ready to open up new doors and welcome you downtown,” said John Persinger, President of EDDC.

2020 was also highlighted by the EDDC being invited to the white House to tell Erie’s economic development story and recognition by Forbes Magazine as having the top opportunity zones catalyst in the country.