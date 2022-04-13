Graduation and prom will go on as planned this year for Erie High School despite students continuing their classes virtually from home.

These events will however have extra safety measures including metal detectors and an increase in police presence in the building.

Since the shooting at Erie High School, safety has been a top priority for the Erie School District.

“We had all of these measures in the works and ready to go to proceed immediately,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito said that the first thing the district will be working on is making sure that teachers can lock their classroom doors from the inside of the room.

The school district will also be adding alarms to the exterior doors of the building along with metal detectors in all of the middle schools and high schools.

There is however one new addition that is specifically designed to make sure that there is less traffic in the hallways.

“We are also working on an electronic hall pass system. That is something we will be piloting over at Erie High,” said Polito.

With these changes taking time to be installed, it will be some time before anyone can return to the building.

Polito said that no events such as prom or graduation will be postponed or canceled.

“Certainly, we are going to have some heightened security around those events, but we want the remainder of the school year to be as normal as possible for our students,” said Polito.

With these new safety protocols in the building, one school board member said that she hopes everyone can follow them to make sure everyone stays safe.

“I want the students to be safe and secure because you cannot learn if your building is not safe,” said Rosemary Sheridan, Schoolboard Member.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Polito said that he is hoping to have all students return to the building on May 2.