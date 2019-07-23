Promoters work to get Erie based musical ‘The Storm’ on Broadway

This is a big week for the Erie based musical ‘The Storm,” as promoters continue to work to get the production to Broadway.

Scott Bremner was at a gala event held in the Roosevelt Hotel in Downtown Manhattan this weekend with more on what that could mean to the projects future.

Even this scaled back gala performance, there’s little doubt Erie plays a big role in the musical “The Storm.” It’s based on the lives of Marge and Shorty Long; she a child star, performer, dance instructor, he a band leader and composer who opened a dance studio on State Street.

The music of “The Storm” comes from the music Shorty created in his life, filtered through his composer grandson, who watches as performers literally bring his grandparents to life.

“We have the most amazing cast and the most amazing people, and the see them portraying the things, some of which I saw, and to hear them singing some of my grandfather’s lyrics and some of mine, it touches a spot for an artist that really takes you to another level,” said Jeremy Long, Composer.

Among those amazing cast members are pop performer Frankie Z and reigning Dancing with the Stars champion Sharna Burgess, who opened the event with two master dance classes. She admits to some added pressure in playing a real life woman torn between her love of family and her love of performing.

“An incredible educator, a powerful strong women. There were so many things about her that I was like ‘wow, I relate to her,’ and even though we don’t have parallel stories, there are so many things in that woman I can see in myself,” said Burgess.

And the people of Erie can expect to see a lot of themselves too.

The next step is a fuller version of the performance for investors and theater owners later this year. That could be followed by a regional tour, and then hopefully a spot on a Broadway stage.