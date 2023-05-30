A popular Memorial Day weekend staple was flying off the shelves at one local department store.

Kraus Department Store on Parade Street sold a lot of propane tanks for outdoor grills. Employees said the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend, people were coming in constantly.

The store’s general manager said they always see high propane sales this time of year.

“Always, usually this week and the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, the week after Memorial Day that is when everyone is working on their grills for the weekend, everyone wants to grill out because it’s nice out,” said Adam Nowosielski, general manager at Kraus Department Store.

Nowosielski added they also sold a lot of grills and American flags.