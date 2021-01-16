Propane tank explosion causes Friday night garage fire

A propane tank explosion sparked a garage fire in Summit Township on Friday night.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire on the 800 block of Lee Road around 5:45 p.m.

According to the chief of the Perry Hi-way Hose Company, crews were met with heavy flames and a near roof collapse when they arrived on scene.

A propane tank inside the garage exploded which caused the flames to spread.

No injuries were reported from this fire. Fire investigators are looking into how the propane tank exploded.

