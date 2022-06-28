(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect was arrested after hitting a victim with a two-by-four during a property dispute.

At about 4:22 p.m. on June 26, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to a property at Recks Road and Mageetown Road in Rome Township (Crawford County) for an assault.

Three people reportedly had been arguing over a property dispute when a 36-year-old Centerville male allegedly struck a victim in the leg and head with a two-by-four. The alleged assault resulted in an injury.

The perpetrator allegedly resisted arrest when he was taken into custody.