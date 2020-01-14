Property owners looking for long-term tenant to take over vacant property on West 12th and Peach Streets

A company is seeking a long-term tenant for a once again vacant property.

Vince’s Auto & Cycle is shut down on the corner of West 12th and Peach Streets, which was previously home to Warren’s Auto Service.

The property is owned by Pyramid Investment Group Inc, a group based out of Philadelphia.

The group explained that they are seeking a long-term tenant and made the following statement regarding who they are looking for to take the corner spot over,

“We are not oppose to a cooperate tenant, as well as, local entrepreneur. Anyone or business that can bring value—not only to the property, but to the community as a whole—will be considered.”