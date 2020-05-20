Property tax/rent rebates to be issued early to those who qualify

Early property tax/rent rebates are now being issued within the Commonwealth.

The rebates are for eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters and half of Social Security income is excluded.

Typically the rebates are distributed on July 1st, but Governor Wolf passed a bill that beginning today the rebates will be processed and distributed on a first-in, first-out basis.

Representative Bob Merski explained that this money is already budgeted by the state.

Forms to apply for the rebate are available online and at your local representatives office.