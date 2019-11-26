Property tax will not increase in Millcreek

Millcreek home owners will not see a property tax increase, according to the townships 2020 budget.

The Millcreek Township Supervisors released a preliminary budget for the 2020 year.

The $27 million budget is keeping taxes at $355 for every $100,000 assessed valuation.

Supervisor John Groh says it’s all because of a “smart budgeting.”

“We can attribute that to good, wise spending. Our department directors have submitted good budgets to us,” said John Groh, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

The budget is expected to pass their December 17th meeting.

According to Groh, this will be the eighth year property taxes have not changed in the township.