Proposal at finish line of Beast on the Bay

One lucky couple celebrated finishing the Beast on the Bay on a special note.

After two years of dating and taking part in Beast on the Bay, Nick Wilburn proposed to Meghan Drago at the end of the finish line. The couple met at a gym and continued the love for their relationship while training for the race. The couple says the Beast on the Bay has always been an event they look forward to completing with one another.

“This race is the reason we started dating and why we fell in love so it’s how we got to know each other so I figured what would be more fitting than this.” Wilburn said.

After the race, the couple will be heading to Disney to celebrate. Congratulations to them!