A proposal to build new apartment buildings on Erie’s West Bayfront clears a hurdle at City Hall tonight.

One is a ten unit three story dwelling on 946 West 2nd Street. The other is a nine unit three story dwelling on 828 West 2nd Street.

Several people during the public comment period said that the new apartments would block the view for neighbors, and that it would be too cluttered without enough proper parking.

Tonight council passed a resolution sponsored by Councilman Ed Brzezinski. This is a waterfront conditional use of zoning designation needed by the real estate company.

Tonight the zoning ordinance passed with minimum parking requirements.

“We’re gonna develop something there the right way, very soon. Because it passed, but again folks in the the neighborhood are letting me know rather loudly that they’re probably going to court. So it might not pass yet, we don’t know,” said Ed Brzezinski, Erie County Council.

The company doing the constrution is Pe Real Estate Holdings LLC.

Tonight’s meeting also at times got heated. Some citizens said too much traffic could cause problems for the city.