Proposed Clean Indoor Air Act could eliminate smoking indoors at private businesses

If the Pennsylvania legislature gets their way, smoking indoors at private businesses could soon be eliminated for good.

This would come as a result of a proposed bill to expand Pennsylvania’s Clean Indoor Air Act.

Starr Boddi spoke with local bar owners with exemptions that currently allow smoking about their thoughts on the proposal.

This proposed Clean Indoor Act would affect places such as cigar bars, casinos and private clubs that are already exempted from the smoking ban.

Smoking a cigarette, cigar or even a E-Cigarette could soon be prohibited at places where you’d normally be allowed to.

We went to bars and restaurants that may be affected by this, and owners are uneasy to say the least about the future of their business.

“We try so hard to make everything all better for everybody. It says on the door, it says there, if you’re not comfortable coming in and smoking. Nobody should take that away from us,” says Christina Parker, Owner of Eduardos Tavern.

This comes after House Bill 2298 which looks to expand the Clean Indoor Air Act to more workplaces.

Some people believe the bill is unfair, especially if they’re following the current smoking exemption law and own the building.

“There’s only five or six bars that have this left. We have the right to have that, it’s our bar. People want to come in and enjoy themselves,” said Parker.

Others say this could create a huge negative impact to their business.

“85 percent of my membership here smoke, so I’m going to lose customers and lose business if I go non-smoking,” said Dale Herrick, former Post commander at VFW Post 470.

We spoke to non-smokers and they say smoking inside doesn’t necessarily bother them or hinder them from having a good time.

According to Frank Askins, a non-smoker and member of Post 470, it’s no bothersome that his friends smoke in front of him.

“It’s the establishments personal right to decide if they want to have a smoking club or non-smoking club,” said Askins.

House Bill 2298 has been introduced, but has not yet been assigned to a committee.