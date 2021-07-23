Proposed infrastructure bill could help Erie’s high water levels

Erie is no stranger to water. Some even make their livelihoods on it.

But recently, high levels have damaged properties, businesses and beloved treasures like Presque Isle.

“The overall totals of rainfall are really what pushed it past those marks,” said Matt Greene, the manager of Presque Isle State Park. “If we go much higher than that, a lot of infrastructure is really in the inundation zone.”

But water levels fluctuate. This summer, according to the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers, all the Great Lakes are at least eight inches lower than 2020 levels.

On the other side of the bay, businesses worry about more high level years. However, U.S. Senator of Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania points out that progress has been made.

“It’s a lot better protected now than it was because of the wall along the shore,” Toomey said.

But Rum Runners owner Tim Sedney said more needs to be done.

“We have still two sides, both to the east of us and to the south of us that are still low walls,” Sedney said.

The federal infrastructure plan may help, but we don’t know yet whether funding to protect businesses, or the peninsula, will be included in the measure. To flood expert Larry Larson, the answer is planning.

“You better not be allowing development in communities, in areas, where you can predict 20 years from now, it’s going to fall in the drink,” Larson said.

As for the infrastructure talks, Senator Toomey thinks an agreement could be reached on a bill, at least among Senators, next week.

