Proposed plan to bring Erie’s Bayfront to downtown Erie

“Bringing the Bayfront to Downtown Erie.” and that plan will be proposed tonight at the Jefferson Educational Society. The idea is to connect the Bayfront and downtown through easy access public walkways.

It’s a proposed plan by students from Kent State University and professional designers of Cleveland. They were contacted by the city to give a fresh perspective to other plans for the Bayfront.

Michael Fuhrman co-wrote a grant to bring Karen Zieber and her students to Erie. Tonight’s presentation will show their findings from their trip back in October.

“What you are going to see tonight is alternative ways that we can actually look at creating a safe, interesting and exciting way to connect downtown, the west Bayfront and the east Bayfront to encourage people to live in the downtown area.” Fuhrman said.

Before they came out in October, they looked at the city’s existing Bayfront plans including the PennDOT proposal. They found that the plans all called for an iconic connection between the Bayfront and downtown Erie.

“The problem is that there are not that many places that are publicly accessible in some waterfront areas, but that is not really the issue in Erie,” said Kristen Zeiber of the Cleveland Urban Design Collaborative. “The issue is that does not really feel public, it’s not signified to people, it’s blocked by parking lots and you have to kind of know about it. It doesn’t really invite wandering.”

So, they set out to create an iconic connection and a public centered bayfront. One part of the plan would add trees, grass and even a sculpture to Dobbins Landing.

“One thing a lot of community members talked about is wanting to get down to the waterfront and connect to the waterfront, but there wasn’t really any public gathering space to go to once you are there.” Zeiber said.

Another proposed is bringing a market to Dobbins Landing. The event tonight is free and open to the public. Information on the final report is on the Jefferson Educational Society’s website.