Prosecutors and the defense presented closing arguments on day five of the Kendig homicide trial

Prosecutors and the defense presented closing arguments on day five of a homicide trial telling jury different stories of what happened the night of the Partners Tavern Shooting.

30-year-old Corey Kendig is facing homicide charges after fatally shooting Jeremy Jones outside Partners Tavern last October.

During closing statements, the defense argued that Kendig was assaulted by four young men the night of the shooting.

The defense claimed that Kendig shot Jones in self defense as he was fighting for his life.

Prosecutors told a different story saying only one man fought Kendig, however he did not cause serious bodily injury to the defendant.

Prosecutors are trying to convict Kendig of third degree murder or manslaughter.

The jury will begin deliberating on Monday.

