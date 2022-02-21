Prosecutors seek life in prison for Fla. man charged with murder of Erie native

A Florida man charged in the murder of a former Erie woman is facing life in prison if convicted.

According to the Erie Times News, prosecutors in Tampa Bay, Florida have decided not to seek the death penalty against 70-year-old Robert Kessler.

Kessler is charged with first-degree murder of Erie native Stephanie Crone-Overholts, 47, at his house just outside of Tampa.

Authorities accuse Kessler of killing Overholts, then dismembering her body and throwing her body parts off of McKay Bridge in Tampa Bay.