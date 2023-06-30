(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tickborne and other vector-borne illnesses are on the rise this year and the Shapiro administration is offering tips to help protect yourself against them.

Vector-borne diseases are diseases transmitted by the bite of an infected tick or mosquito. In general, vector-borne diseases are on the rise in the United States and in Pennsylvania.

“Whether visiting one of our 124 state parks or the Commonwealth’s more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland, outdoors enthusiasts must be cognizant of their surroundings when enjoying Pennsylvania’s great outdoors,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Deputy Secretary Mike Walsh.

Walsh also noted the first line of defense against Lyme disease and any other tick-borne illnesses is avoidance of tick-infested habitats, such as areas dense with shrubbery or tall grass. Repellents and protective clothing are also suggested when outside.

According to a release, Pennsylvania reported 2,900 cases of Lyme disease in 2021. Over the last several years, the state has consistently recorded one of the highest counts of suspected Lyme disease cases in the United States.

“Pennsylvanians need to be aware that ticks associated with causing Lyme disease are found everywhere across the Commonwealth, including green spaces in large cities, rural areas, and in state parks and forests,” said Dr. Wendy Braund, Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection.

If you plan on venturing outdoors, here are some recommended precautions to take:

Apply tick repellents containing permethrin to clothing, and EPA-registered insect repellents such as DEET to exposed skin before entering the outdoors. Reapply as needed according to product label instructions;

Wear light-colored outer clothing and tuck shirts into pants, and pants into socks;

Walk in the centers of trails, and avoid wooded and brushy areas with low-growing vegetation and tall grasses that may harbor ticks;

After returning home, remove all clothing, take a shower, and place clothing into the dryer on high heat to kill any lingering ticks. Examine gear such as backpacks for ticks;

Conduct a full-body tick check using a hand or full-length mirror, including hidden areas such as the scalp, ears, armpits, belly button, and between the legs;

Check over any pets exposed to likely tick habitats each time they return indoors;

If a tick is found attached to your skin, use tweezers to remove it carefully, including the head.

If you believe you have been bitten by a tick, it is crucial to speak to a doctor immediately. Treatment with antibiotics during the early stages of Lyme disease can help prevent the onset of more severe symptoms. If not treated promptly, Lyme disease may lead to severe symptoms affecting the heart, nervous system and joints.

The release goes on to say symptoms of Lyme disease can include a bulls-eye-shaped rash, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches and swollen lymph nodes. You can learn more about tickborne disease prevention on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.

West Nile fever (WNV) is another vector-borne disease on the rise in Pennsylvania.

It is a case of mild disease in people and causes flu-like symptoms. It usually lasts a few days and doesn’t appear to cause any long-term health effects.

To control mosquitoes around your home, DEP encourages residents to:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent;

When indoors, use air conditioning, window screens or insecticide-treated mosquito netting to keep mosquitoes out of the home;

Reduce the number of mosquitoes outside the home or hotel room by emptying or routinely changing standing water from containers such as flowerpots, pet dishes and bird baths;

Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

“The best parts of summer aren’t itchy bites and being sick, so we want people to protect themselves from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses,” said Department of Environmental Protection Executive Deputy Secretary Jessica Shirley. “It doesn’t take much to fight the bite and protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes. Simple steps and insect repellent can go a long way towards a safe and happy summer.”