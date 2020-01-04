Protest held in Perry Square for recent violence in Iran

More than 40 people gathered for a peaceful protest held in Perry Square expressing their thoughts on the recent violence in Iran.

Linda Maxson, a protester says, “It’s really important for us to standup for our country and when things are going the way they shouldn’t.”

Some saying if a war does happen, it’ll be devastating for both countries.

Protesters also expressing that President Trump is acting beyond his responsibilities.

Alice Edawrds, a protester says, “When you have loved ones, colleagues, friends in these parts of the world, then it is very freightening and we can’t let it happen again.”

Coordinators says that demonstrations like these start locally in order to bring attention to congressional leaders.

Doris Cipolla, a protestor says, “I’m hoping enough people will awaken to the fact that they’ve got to put real pressure on politicians, they have to become accountable, we can not continue to use military.