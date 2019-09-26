Protesters came out to Beto O’Rourke’s Town Hall

Jet 24’s Samiar Nefzi was outside of Lavery Brewing Company today where things were not so happy. Protesters were showing up in disapproval of O’Rourke’s stance on gun control and abortion.

It was a popular opposite from the crowds just feet away inside the Town Hall. Outside, crowds were holding signs. One supporter even decked herself out with guns, even asking O’Rourke to come outside and take her guns.

More than 50 protesters showed up in support of People for Life outside of Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke’s Town Hall.

The group was protesting his stance on legal abortion for any reason until the day of full-term delivery, adding that has been unheard of until a few years ago. This is not something everybody agrees with.

“We’re here to say there are a lot of people it seems are applauding that and celebrating these candidates that are saying things like that. We’re just here to show the other side. Not everybody agrees with that,” said Tim Broderick, People for Life.

Other protesters showed up in disapproval of O’Rourke’s gun control stance. One woman showed up fully armed. That woman is Renata Entley.

She says she was there to show people that guns are not something to be scared of, but the minds behind them.

O’Rourke has said that if elected, he plans on taking AR-15’s and AK-47’s out of general circulation. This is something many of the protesters do not agree with, saying this would only be the start of something bigger.

“It always starts with a little bit of chipping away. It’s like boiling a frog. You start out with a low temperature, turn it up a little bit each time. Before the frog knows it, he’s getting boiled. If you just throw him in, he’ll jump out,” said Renata Entley, Protester.

Entley saying everything boils down to the second amendment. “The Second Amendment does protect our rights to protect ourselves and families from those who do have the intent, such as him, to take our guns, freedom, and liberties.”

Entley added she would never use her weapon unless it was for protection.