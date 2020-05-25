Protesters gather in Meadville calling on Governor Wolf to reopen the state

Dozens of protesters gathered in Meadville this Memorial Day calling on Governor Wolf to completely open the state to business.

People we spoke with said that they would like to see the economy across the commonwealth open once again. These people added that the Wolf administration has taken advantage of the crisis.

Nearly 200 people showed up to the “Reopen PA” rally at the Bicentennial park in Meadville.

Organizer Patrick McHenry believes Governor Tom Wolf has overstepped his power.

“He’s exercising unconstitutional, he has removed constitutional rights from people in Pennsylvania. We have a motion for impeachment in the house,” said Patrick McHenry, Organizer.

McHenery added that the pandemic has become a political battle.

“It’s all political. They are turning the COVID-thing into something to make elected officials they don’t like look bad,” said McHenry.

Congressman Mike Kelly said that it is time and that the commonwealth is ready to get back to business as long as it’s done in a smart and safe way.

“Certain parts of the state you have to be really careful in. Where we are it’s pretty open and free. There is very few cases and we haven’t lost as many people as they have in other parts of the state. It’s time to get back to work. It’s tome to get back to being who we are. That’s the land of the free,” said Mike Kelly, (R) 16th Congressional District.

Congressman Kelly also commended the Trump administration for their work during the pandemic.

“There’s no other nation in the world that could face this challenge and handle it the way this administration and fellow citizens have,” said Kelly.

Kelly added that he feels the Wolf Administration was on the right track, but at this point there needs to be a change.