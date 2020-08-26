Protesters hold USPS rally to show support for local postal service

A call for action took place outside of one of Erie’s United States Post Office branches. Protesters were protesting about the cutbacks and slowdowns around the country, just months before the election.

Here is the reaction from concerned Erie residents and how they plan to use their voices.

These protesters tell us that Saturday’s rally wasn’t enough, especially after Louis Dejoy denied sabotaging the elections come November.

They are voices that want to be heard around the country and closer to home.

“It’s critical that people know what’s going on with the Post Office to be aware of it. The post office serves everybody, so everybody has some skin in the game,” said Mike Kurtz, Retired United States Postal Employee.

That’s “Save the Post Office” a plea for protesters to express their concerns about cutbacks and mail delays.

A dozen people lined up on East 38th Street outside of one of Erie’s Post Office branches in hopes of sharing their message.

This comes as Post Master Louis Dejoy denies why mail sorting machines are being dismantled.

“He said he plans to stop it and here we are one day later and they’re still being dismantled across the country. He lied in front of congress. We’re here to show our support for USPS,” said Nathan Bailey, Save the Post Office Organizer.

USPS employees in Erie allegedly told us that two sorting machines are unplugged, leaving workers with unanswered questions.

Some protesters say they are fed up with their delays in mail, especially as the pandemic continues.

“For my own personal self, I’ve seen mail that typically arrives on a certain day, a periodical that you typically get weekly and those seem to be delayed,” said Kurtz.

Protesters believe that if these changes do not reverse the situation, problems could arise as citizens gear up to vote by mail in November.

Protesters also say that they will continue to have their voices heard and plan on having more protests in the next few days.