Supporters, protesters gather in Youngstown, hoping to catch eye of Vice President Pence

The small gathering wanted to send a message as the vice president rolls through

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters lined up early Thursday outside of the Lordstown Motors plant, hoping to catch the eye of Vice President Mike Pence. He bypassed where they were standing, however, and they missed him.

The small group then traveled to downtown Youngstown, hoping to catch him there. They were also greeted by about 100 supporters of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The protesters carried signs reading “Black Live Matter, “Pence You Make US Sick”,” and “Trump to Laid Off GM Workers: It doesn’t really matter,” the small gathering wanted to send a message as the vice president rolls through.

The larger group of supporters, carrying flags in support of the president, were lined up in front of the courthouse.

Air Force Two landed just before 11 a.m. at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna. Pence then traveled to Lordstown Motors to see the reveal of the new electric pickup truck.

Valley Democrats are also expected to gather ahead of the vice president’s visit. Congressman Tim Ryan has planned a 3 p.m. press conference to discuss the Pence’s visit.