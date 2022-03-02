The trucker’s Freedom Convoy made its way from Buffalo through Erie County on Wednesday afternoon.

The sounds of horns could be heard as semi trucks and cars passed a group of demonstrators along Grubb Road before the McKean exit on Interstate 79 southbound.

Another group was spotted along Route 430 in Harborcreek.

The groups protesting the COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed on some truckers by private corporations.

“I would say open your eyes and it’s there. They’re trying to crush our freedom and we are about freedom, peace, love, and togetherness,” said Erin Beckers, Protester.

“We’re out here to support our truckers on the mandates that have pushed on them. Without our truckers, we have no supply, so they can’t help us. We’re here to support the patriots,” said Stacy Pancost, Protester.

The convoy is heading to Washington D.C. to continue their protest against these vaccine mandates.