The case of the protestor who was kicked on Perry Square in May of 2020 continues.

The protestor, Hannah Silbaugh, sued the City of Erie in the summer of 2020 after an Erie police officer kicked her during a protest that took place in Perry Square.

Now the city and Silbaugh are unable to agree on the final terms of the settlement. Silbaugh’s lawyer is asking to reopen the federal case.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter has scheduled Silbaugh’s hearing for May 12.