The Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate and current state Senator Doug Mastriano about his plans to cut school funding.

During a radio interview, Mastriano said Pennsylvania should reduce per-student school funding by $9,000 to $10,000 a year.

The PSEA crunched the numbers and claim more than $12 billion would be cut statewide. That’s 33 percent of public school funding in Pennsylvania.

“It is impossible for our school districts to even survive and provide great opportunities for our students without that kind of funding,” Aaron Chapin, vice president of the PSEA.

The PSEA said Mastriano’s plan would result in staff layoffs, increased class sizes, and lost opportunities for students.