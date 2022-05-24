(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rich Askey, President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, issued the following statement on Tuesday following the tragic school shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy, and it’s yet another example of a horrific loss of life that could have been prevented,” Askey said. “This never should have happened, and there are things that we can do to make it less likely that these kinds of tragedies happen again. The families of the children and the educator who lost their lives today have our thoughts and prayers, but they — and we — need more than that. We need action. Our students need mental health supports now more than ever, and we need to make these investments as a commonwealth and as a country. We must make the investments of time and resources that students need to deal with emotional problems before they result in violence and before people die. We can and must make this a priority, and we need to do it urgently,” said Rich Askey, President of Pennsylvania State Education Association.

At the time of writing, one teacher and 14 students have lost their lives from this shooting.