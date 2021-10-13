PSP announce firearms purchase denials decreased last quarter

HARRISBURG – On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) saw another decline during the third quarter of 2021 after record-breaking previous quarters.

In addition, PSP released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations and arrests that resulted from investigations for the period of July 1 through Sept. 30.

In the third quarter of 2021, PICS completed 303,156 background checks, which is less than the previous four quarters. Prior to the second quarter of 2021, where 334,108 background checks were completed, PICS activity hit record-setting highs in three consecutive quarters with:

427,450 background checks during the first quarter of 2021

420,581 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2020

406,151 background checks in the third quarter of 2020.

To compare the statistics from last quarter to this time in 2020:

Third Quarter PICS Statistics 2020 2021 Total number of PICS checks conducted 406,151 303,156 Number of persons denied 6,950 5,545 Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,510 1,465 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 450 356 Referred to Local Law Enforcement 1,032 1,066 Referred to ATF 28 43 Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 93 34

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false statement — oral or written — on any federal or state agency form. This also applies to if they willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

This leads to an investigation, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. In addition, during the background check process, individuals may be identified for an active arrest warrant.

