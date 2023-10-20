Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Summit Township girl reported to have run away from her home.

According to a PSP report, Leah Nicole Young went missing from her Perry Highway residence between 11:30 p.m. on Oct 19 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 20. Young is a 15-year-old girl with green eyes and brown hair, weighing 135 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 5 inches. This comes more than a month after Young previously went missing back in September.

Young was reportedly last known to be wearing a black hoodie with “Backwoods” written on the front in pink, black pants or ripped blue jeans and black Ugg boots.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.