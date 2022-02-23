Pennsylvania State Police are educating motorists about the dangers of speeding and aggressive driving.

This week is Highway Safety Awareness Week, and PennDOT representatives are bringing awareness to the dangers of speeding.

According to preliminary data from 2021, speeding continues to be an issue in NWPA and across the entire commonwealth.

Data shows there was a 10% increase in roadway fatalities in 2021.

A PennDOT spokesperson says many of those accidents were the result of speeding violations. He says it’s important for motorists to be reminded of what not to do on the roadway.

“That can include speeding, it also can include changing lanes very quickly, riding behind somebody very closely. All of those are unsafe driving behaviors. We want to remind people not to do any of those, and there’s never a situation where any of those are warranted or needed,” said Saxon Daugherty, safety press officer, PennDOT District 1.

State Police and PennDOT representatives also reminded motorists about the dangers of distracted driving.

