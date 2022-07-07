Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are celebrating the 50th anniversary of first female troopers joining the force.

In 1972, 14 women became Pennsylvania State Troopers.

We reached out to state troopers in our region to hear what they had to say about this historic moment.

Krista Jackson, a state trooper, said not everyday is easy, however she is grateful for those who fought for women to be part of the force.

“I love doing this job every single day, and I’m really thankful for all the females that set the course ahead of me and paved the way basically and gave me this great opportunity to do what I love doing everyday,” Jackson said.

Trooper Jackson and others encourage women who are interested in joining law enforcement to consider a career in the field.