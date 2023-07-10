Escaped prison inmate Michael Burham remains on the loose Monday, but police are confident he will be caught.

In their latest update, state police told reporters they think Burham is remaining “in the general area.” They also believe Burham received assistance, but they would not say exactly what that meant.

About 150 officers from more than 15 law enforcement agencies are involved in the search.

“We are pushing him hard. You know, I’ve talked about the resources that are committed. We continue to ramp that up. We continue to make sure that we are putting pressure on him and we won’t know until we capture him just how close we are. We will capture him,” said Lt. Col. George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police.